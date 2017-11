Nov 21 (Reuters) - MEDISTIM ASA:

* ‍JOINS GE VINGMED ULTRASOUND AND SENSOCURE IN A COLLABORATIVE PROJECT​

* ‍HAVE BEEN GRANTED FUNDING OF MNOK 14,4 OVER 3 YEARS FROM BIA HEALTH PROGRAM AT NORWEGIAN RESEARCH COUNCI​

* ‍TO DEVELOP NEW PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY, FUNDED BY NORWEGIAN RESEARCH COUNCIL​

