April 29 (Reuters) - Medistim ASA:

* FIRST QUARTER RESULT FOR 2020 FOR MEDISTIM ASA

* Q1 SALES NOK 103.1 MILLION VERSUS NOK 88.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC DID NOT SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT MEDISTIM IN Q1

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) ENDED AT MNOK 24.8 (MNOK 19.9)