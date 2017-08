Aug 15 (Reuters) - MEDISTIM ASA

* Q2 SALES NOK ‍69.2​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 67.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBIT NOK ‍13.6​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 17.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND BASED UPON 2016 RESULTS WAS PAID THE 8TH OF MAY WITH MNOK 31.5, NOK 1.75 PER SHARE (NOK 1.65 PER SHARE). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)