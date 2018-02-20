BRIEF-Medius Holdings updates acquisition of MITAS and D*sense

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Medius Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will fully acquire two medical instrument sales firms, MITAS and D*sense, through stock swap

* One share of MITAS Inc’s stock will be exchanged with 5.382 shares of the co

* One share of D*sense’s stock will be exchanged with 320.001 shares of the co

* Says totalling 2.3 million shares of the co’s stock will be exchanged

* The previous plan was disclosed on Dec. 7, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pK9hW5

