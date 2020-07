BRIEF-Medivir And SciLifeLab Enter Collaboration On Potential SARS CoV-2 Inhibitors

July 6 (Reuters) - Medivir AB:

* MEDIVIR AND SCILIFELAB ENTER COLLABORATION ON POTENTIAL SARS COV-2 INHIBITORS

* DDD WILL GET ACCESS TO MEDIVIR’S UNIQUE PROPRIETARY PROTEASE-TARGETED COMPOUND LIBRARY.

* RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM (DDD) AT SCILIFELAB ON POTENTIAL INHIBITORS OF SARS COV-2.

* AIM OF COLLABORATION IS TO FIND POTENTIAL INHIBITORS OF MAIN PROTEASE OF SARS COV-2,

* DATA FOR UP TO 100 TOP-INHIBITORS WILL BE RELEASED ON-LINE AND WILL BE FREELY AVAILABLE FOR DRUG DEVELOPMENT TO COMBAT COVID-19

* PROJECT IS PART OF NATIONAL COVID-19 RESEARCH PROGRAM AT SCILIFELAB, WHICH IS FUNDED BY KNUT AND ALICE WALLENBERG FOUNDATION WITH A TOTAL OF 50 MSEK