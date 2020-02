BRIEF-Medivir And Shijiazhuang Yuanmai Biotechnology Sign Licensing Agreement

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Medivir AB:

* MEDIVIR AND SHIJIAZHUANG YUANMAI BIOTECHNOLOGY SIGN LICENSING AGREEMENT REGARDING MANUFACTURING AND SALES OF XERCLEAR® IN CHINA

* AFTER MARKET REGISTRATION AND PRODUCTION IN CHINA, MEDIVIR WILL RECEIVE A FIXED ROYALTY FOR EACH UNIT SOLD AND AGREEMENT GUARANTEES A MINIMUM SALE DURING FIRST THREE YEARS ON MARKET AMOUNTING TO SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION AMOUNTS IN SEK

* AGREEMENT GIVES SYB RIGHT TO REGISTER, MANUFACTURE AND MARKET PRODUCT IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)