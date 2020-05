May 26 (Reuters) - Medivir AB:

* YILMAZ MAHSHID WILL ASSUME HIS POSITION IN FALL

* HE SUCCEEDS ULI HACKSELL, WHO HAS BEEN CEO SINCE OCTOBER 2018.

* ULI HACKSELL REMAINS AS A BOARD MEMBER OF MEDIVIR.