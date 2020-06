BRIEF-Medivir: European Commission Grants Orphan Medicinal Product Designation In EU For MIV-818

June 25 (Reuters) - Medivir AB:

* THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS GRANTED ORPHAN MEDICINAL PRODUCT DESIGNATION IN THE EU FOR MIV-818

* EMA GRANTED ORPHAN MEDICINAL PRODUCT DESIGNATION IN EU FOR MIV-818 FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

* DESIGNATION CAN GIVE ACCESS TO SEVERAL INCENTIVES, INCLUDING PROTOCOL ASSISTANCE, EU CENTRALIZED AUTHORIZATION PROCEDURE AND REDUCED REGULATORY FEES AND A POTENTIAL FOR A 10-YEAR MARKET EXCLUSIVITY IN EU