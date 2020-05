May 6 (Reuters) - Medivir AB:

* FDA GRANTS MIV-818 ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR THE TREATMENT OF HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

* FDA GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION (ODD) TO MIV-818 FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC), MOST COMMON TYPE OF PRIMARY LIVER CANCER.