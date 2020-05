May 5 (Reuters) - Medivir AB:

* INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - MARCH 2020

* Q1 NET TURNOVER AMOUNTED TO SEK 7.3 (2.0) MILLION

* Q1 LOSS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) AMOUNTED TO SEK -20.7 (-54.2) MILLION

* IN OUR INDUSTRY, COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS IMPACTED RECRUITMENT TO CLINICAL TRIALS

* RECRUITMENT FOR ONGOING PHASE IB STUDY WITH MIV-818 IS LIKELY TO BE SLOWER THAN EXPECTED

* TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE IB STUDY IS NOT EXPECTED UNTIL Q1 OF 2021