April 27 (Reuters) - Medivir AB:

* MEDIVIR Q1 NET TURNOVER TOTALED SEK 4.5 MILLION (17.8 M)OF WHICH SEK 4.5 MILLION (13.7 M) COMPRISED THE FIRST QUARTER’S ROYALTIES

* MEDIVIR Q1 LOSS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) TOTALED SEK -73.1 MILLION (-80.9 M) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)