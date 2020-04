April 30 (Reuters) - Medivir AB:

* MEDIVIR - RECEIVED POSITIVE OPINION FROM COMMITTEE FOR ORPHAN MEDICINAL PRODUCTS ON ORPHAN MEDICINAL PRODUCT DESIGNATION IN EU FOR MIV-818

* MEDIVIR - MIV-818 FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC), MOST COMMON TYPE OF PRIMARY LIVER CANCER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)