BRIEF-MediWound Q3 loss per share $0.49
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 12:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-MediWound Q3 loss per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - MediWound Ltd-

* MediWound reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.49

* Q3 revenue $740,000 versus I/B/E/S view $790,000

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MediWound - ‍expected cash use to support operating activities in 2017 will remain toward lower end of co’s guidance range for 2017 of $15 million -$17 million​

* MediWound Ltd - ‍company may bear an additional $1.5 million expense to purchase shares of PolyHeal pursuant to district court ruling in Q4 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
