BRIEF-Mediwound Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.09

May 20 (Reuters) - Mediwound Ltd:

* MEDIWOUND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q1 REVENUE $4.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $4.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.14 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FIRST DELIVERY OF NEXOBRID IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED IN Q3 OF 2020

* COMPANY EXPECTS CASH USE FOR ONGOING OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN 2020 TO BE IN RANGE OF $8 MILLION TO $10 MILLION

* AT THIS TIME COMPANY DOES NOT EXPECT ANY DISRUPTIONS TO ITS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY HAD $27.3 MILLION IN CASH AND SHORT-TERM BANK DEPOSITS AND CARRIES NO DEBT

* AT THIS TIME, COMPANY CANNOT PREDICT EXTENT OR DURATION OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON ITS ONGOING FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* PRE-DEFINED INTERIM ASSESSMENT IS ANTICIPATED IN FIRST HALF OF 2021 FOR U.S. ESCHAREX PHASE 2 ADAPTIVE DESIGN STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)