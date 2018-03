BRIEF-MediWound Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.09

March 19 (Reuters) - Mediwound Ltd:

* MEDIWOUND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.17 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANNOUNCES DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC TRANSACTION

* HAVE BEEN APPROACHED BY ANOTHER CO TO CONSIDER STRATEGIC TRANSACTION AND ENGAGED, IN THAT RESPECT, IN DISCUSSIONS

* ‍REVENUES FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE $0.5 MILLION, A 23% INCREASE COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2016​

* BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY

* EXPECT CASH USE FOR OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $14.0 MILLION TO $16.0 MILLION

* PLAN TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF 175 PATIENTS TO ONGOING NEXOBRID U.S. PHASE 3 DETECT STUDY AROUND MID-2018

* PLAN TO REPORT PRIMARY, SECONDARY AND SAFETY ACUTE TOPLINE DATA FROM NEXOBRID U.S. PHASE 3 DETECT STUDY AROUND YEAR-END