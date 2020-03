March 30 (Reuters) - Mediwound Ltd:

* MEDIWOUND - TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND INITIATION OF ADDITIONAL CLINICAL SITES, NEW PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN U.S. ESCHAREX PHASE 2 STUDY FOR VENOUS LEG ULCERS

* MEDIWOUND LTD - EXISTING ESCHAREX CLINICAL SITES ARE CONTINUING TO MANAGE RANDOMIZED PATIENTS CURRENTLY ON TREATMENT

* MEDIWOUND LTD - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A CHANGE TO ITS 2020 CASH USE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF COVID-19