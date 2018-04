BRIEF-Medizone Announces Commencement Of Involuntary Bankruptcy Proceedings

April 20 (Reuters) - Medizone International Inc:

* MEDIZONE INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF INVOLUNTARY BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY

* MEDIZONE INTERNATIONAL INC - COMPANY IS EVALUATING ITS OPTIONS IN LIGHT OF INVOLUNTARY BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING

* MEDIZONE INTERNATIONAL - CERTAIN CREDITORS COMMENCED INVOLUNTARY BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY CODE AGAINST CO

* MEDIZONE INTERNATIONAL INC - CREDITORS INCLUDE FORMER CEO EDWIN MARSHALL & JILL MARSHALL, FORMER DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS OF CO