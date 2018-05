BRIEF-Medizone International Says Commenced Voluntary Bankruptcy Proceeding Under Chapter 7 Of U.S. Bankruptcy Code

May 11 (Reuters) - Medizone International Inc:

* MEDIZONE INTERNATIONAL - ON MAY 8 CO COMMENCED A VOLUNTARY BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING UNDER CHAPTER 7 OF UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY CODE

* MEDIZONE INTERNATIONAL INC - WILL NOT FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED ON MARCH 31, 2018 - SEC FILING

* MEDIZONE INTERNATIONAL INC - ASSETS OF COMPANY WILL BE LIQUIDATED

* MEDIZONE INTERNATIONAL - LENARD F. SCHWARTZER APPOINTED AS CHAPTER 7 TRUSTEE BY COURT AND ASSUMED CONTROL OF CO