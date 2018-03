March 29 (Reuters) - Medley Management Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $18.3 MILLION

* TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $5.2 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* FEE EARNING ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $3.2 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: