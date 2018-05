May 14 (Reuters) - CatchMark Timber Trust Inc:

* MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PREFERRED EQUITY INVESTOR CONSORTIUM, ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE WITH CATCHMARK TO ACQUIRE 1.1 MILLION ACRES OF EAST TEXAS TIMBERLANDS

* MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP