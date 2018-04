April 2 (Reuters) - MEDNAX Inc:

* MEDNAX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH FLORIDA

* ‍NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED.​

* ‍DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS​

* WITH ACQUISITION, FOUR PHYSICIAN GROUP PRACTICES HAVE BECOME PART OF MEDNAX IN 2018