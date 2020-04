April 7 (Reuters) - MEDNAX Inc:

* BOARD, NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, OTHER MEMBERS OF SENIOR LEADERSHIP AGREED TO VARIOUS TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS IN CASH COMPENSATION

* MEMBERS OF BOARD AGREED TO FOREGO ANNUAL CASH RETAINER & CASH MEETING PAYMENTS UNTIL SUCH FEES ARE REINSTATED

* STEPHEN D. FARBER, CFO, AGREED TO FOREGO 50% OF ANNUAL BASE SALARY FOR PERIOD APRIL 1 THROUGH JUNE 30