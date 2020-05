BRIEF-Mednax Inc - Entered Into A Securities Purchase Agreement To Acquire American Anesthesiology, Inc

May 6 (Reuters) - MEDNAX Inc:

* MEDNAX INC - ENTERED INTO A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AMERICAN ANESTHESIOLOGY, INC

* MEDNAX SAYS CO WILL RECEIVE $50 MILLION OF CASH AT CLOSING - SEC FILING

* MEDNAX - RETAINED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE OF AMERICAN ANESTHESIOLOGY, WHICH, NET OF VARIOUS OTHER WORKING CAPITAL ITEMS, APPROXIMATED $110 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31

* MEDNAX INC - ALSO RETAINED A CONTINGENT ECONOMIC INTEREST IN SUCCESS OF NAPA WITH A VALUE RANGING FROM $0 TO $250 MILLION

* MEDNAX - WILL BEGIN TO RECEIVE PAYMENT ON ITS ECONOMIC INTEREST AT EXIT MULTIPLE OF 2.0, WITH SUCH PAYMENT REACHING $250 MILLION AT EXIT MULTIPLE OF 5.0