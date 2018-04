BRIEF-Mednax Inc Reports Qtrly EPS Of $0.68

April 30 (Reuters) - MEDNAX Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* MEDNAX’S NET REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED BY 7.9 PERCENT, TO $901.9 MILLION

* SAME-UNIT REVENUE FROM NET REIMBURSEMENT-RELATED FACTORS INCREASED BY 2.1 PERCENT FOR 2018 Q1

* SEES ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.89

* FOR 2018 Q2, EXPECTS EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF $0.81 TO $0.86 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FOR 2018 Q2 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EPS WILL BE IN A RANGE OF $1.04 TO $1.09

* FOR 2018 Q2, MEDNAX EXPECTS THAT EBITDA GROWTH WILL BE BETWEEN ONE PERCENT AND SIX PERCENT

* OUTLOOK ASSUMES TOTAL SAME-UNIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 WILL BE IN A RANGE OF TWO TO FOUR PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.86, REVENUE VIEW $903.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.07 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S