BRIEF-Mednax Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.32

May 7 (Reuters) - MEDNAX Inc:

* MEDNAX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $846 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $852.4 MILLION

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES FELL 1 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.54 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q1 WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY REDUCTIONS IN PATIENT VOLUMES AND REVENUE

* MEDNAX - ESTIMATES REDUCTION TO REVENUES DUE TO DECLINES IN PATIENT VOLUME DURING APRIL, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR, WAS IN RANGE OF 30 TO 35 PERCENT

* WITHDRAWAL OF PRELIMINARY FULL YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT