BRIEF-Mednax Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.87

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mednax Inc:

* MEDNAX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER GAAP EPS OF $1.46

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84 TO $0.89

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63 TO $0.68

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.46

* Q4 REVENUE $911 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3.9 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.83, REVENUE VIEW $885.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.78, REVENUE VIEW $889.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $0.75 PER SHARE OF INCOME TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO IMPACTS FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* Q1 2018 OUTLOOK ASSUMES THAT TOTAL SAME-UNIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 WILL BE IN A RANGE OF TWO TO FOUR PERCENT

* FOR Q1 2018, CO EXPECTS EBITDA GROWTH WILL BE BETWEEN NEGATIVE FOUR PERCENT AND POSITIVE ONE PERCENT