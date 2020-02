BRIEF-MEDNAX Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.91

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mednax Inc:

* SEES Q1 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55 TO $0.63

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $905 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $901.2 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 2.3 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.90 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SAYS ANNOUNCES MULTI-STATE, UNILATERAL TERMINATION BY UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

* MEDNAX - RECEIVED NOTIFICATION BY ENTITIES AFFILIATED WITH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP THAT CONTRACTS OF CO’S AFFILIATED PRACTICES ACROSS FOUR STATES, UNILATERALLY TERMINATED

* SAYS GIVEN UNPRECEDENTED NATURE OF ACTIONS, MEDNAX CANNOT ESTIMATE IMPACT OF SURPRISE TERMINATIONS

* SAYS DISAPPOINTED THAT UNITED WOULD TAKE SUCH ACTION TO UNILATERALLY TERMINATE AFFILIATED PRACTICES FROM ITS NETWORKS

* SAYS TOTAL SAME-UNIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WILL BE IN A RANGE OF TWO TO FOUR PERCENT

* SAYS Q1 OUTLOOK DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM ANNOUNCED CONTRACT TERMINATIONS INITIATED BY UNITEDHEALTH

* SAYS NOT ABLE TO FORECAST OUTCOME OF CONTRACT TERMINATIONS INITIATED BY UNITEDHEALTH, NOR ESTIMATE POTENTIAL IMPACT TO ITS RESULTS

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA, WITH RANGE OF BETWEEN $450 MILLION AND $490 MILLION

* SAYS 2020 OUTLOOK DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM ANNOUNCED CONTRACT TERMINATIONS INITIATED BY UNITEDHEALTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: