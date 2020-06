BRIEF-Mednax Reports Significant Progress In Strategic Transformation

June 5 (Reuters) - MEDNAX Inc:

* MEDNAX ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS IN STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION

* MEDNAX INC - REPAYS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDAT

* MEDNAX INC - ANNOUNCES INTENT TO SELL MEDNAX RADIOLOGY SOLUTIONS

* MEDNAX - INTENDS TO RETURN TO ITS ORIGINAL COMPANY NAME, PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC PENDING APPROVAL BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN AUGUST

* MEDNAX INC - INTENDS TO APPLY PROCEEDS FROM A SALE OF MEDNAX RADIOLOGY SOLUTIONS TOWARDS DEBT REDUCTION

* MEDNAX - DURING 2020 Q2 TO DATE OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY REDUCTIONS IN PATIENT VOLUMES, REVENUE DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MEDNAX INC - CO’S OPERATIONS BEGAN TO NORMALIZE IN AN ACCELERATING FASHION DURING MONTH OF MAY

* MEDNAX INC - IN RADIOLOGY SERVICES MEDICAL GROUP, DURING APRIL, STUDY VOLUMES DECLINED BY ABOUT 50% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* MEDNAX - IN OFFICE-BASED WOMEN’S AND CHILDREN’S MEDICAL GROUPS, DURING APRIL, PATIENT VOLUMES DECLINED BY ABOUT 25% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* MEDNAX - IN TOTAL, ESTIMATES REDUCTION TO CONSOLIDATED REVENUE DUE TO DECLINES IN PATIENT VOLUME DURING MAY, VERSUS PRIOR YEAR , WAS IN RANGE OF ABOUT 10%-15%