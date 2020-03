BRIEF-Mednax Withdrawing Previously Announced Q1 And Preliminary Full Year Outlook For 2020

March 25 (Reuters) - MEDNAX Inc:

* MEDNAX INC - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED Q1 AND PRELIMINARY FULL YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* MEDNAX INC - JANUARY AND FEBRUARY OPERATING RESULTS WERE IN LINE WITH OUTLOOK

* MEDNAX INC - IN MARCH, PORTIONS OF CLINICAL OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY DECLINES IN PATIENT VOLUMES DUE TO EVOLVING PANDEMIC

* MEDNAX - NOT EXPERIENCED, NOR CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES, ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT PATIENT VOLUMES DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: