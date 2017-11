Nov 27 (Reuters) - Medpace Holdings Inc:

* MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF PROPOSED SECONDARY OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING SHAREHOLDER

* MEDPACE HOLDINGS-‍PROPOSED SECONDARY OFFERING OF 4 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY INVESTMENT FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH CINVEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (V) GENERAL PARTNER LTD​