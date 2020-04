April 28 (Reuters) - Medpace Holdings Inc:

* MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* Q1 REVENUE $230.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $226 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.75 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SAYS WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED REVENUE, EBITDA, NET INCOME, AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2020