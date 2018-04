BRIEF-Medpace Holdings Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.45

April 30 (Reuters) - Medpace Holdings Inc:

* MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $100.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.87 TO $1.97

* BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 GREW 13.1% TO $547.3 MILLION FROM $483.8 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

* SEES 2018 NET SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $421 MILLION TO $435 MILLION

* GAAP NET INCOME FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS FORECASTED IN RANGE OF $46.2 MILLION TO $50.4 MILLION

* FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED IN RANGE OF $105 MILLION TO $111 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.88, REVENUE VIEW $419.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.27 TO $1.38