BRIEF-Medpace Holdings Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.85

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Medpace Holdings Inc:

* MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q4 REVENUE $229.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $221.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $975 MILLION TO $1.005 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.75 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.28, REVENUE VIEW $977.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $100 MILLION OF COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: