May 3 (Reuters) - MedReleaf Corp

* MEDRELEAF CORP - CO IS AWARE OF ARTICLE SPECULATING AS TO POTENTIAL DEAL INVOLVING AURORA CANNABIS

* MEDRELEAF CORP - CO CONFIRMS THAT IT ENGAGES IN DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER INDUSTRY PLAYERS, INCLUDING AURORA CANNABIS, REGARDING VARIOUS ALTERNATIVES

* MEDRELEAF CORP - COMPANY HAS NOT ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO EFFECT ANY PARTICULAR TRANSACTION