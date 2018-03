March 19 (Reuters) - MedReleaf Corp:

* MEDRELEAF SIGNS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CANNAMEDICAL PHARMA GMBH IN GERMANY

* MEDRELEAF - ‍ ENTERED AGREEMENT TO BECOME LARGEST SUPPLIER OF MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS TO CANNAMEDICAL PHARMA GMBH​