Medrx Co Ltd

* Says it enters into a license contract with Cipla Ltd’s wholly owned unit Cipla Technologies, LLC, instead of with Cipla Ltd’s wholly owned unit Cipla USA Inc preciously, on development and sale of MRX-4TZT, transdermal patch for the treatment of spastic paralysis, due to Cipla group’ s reorganization

* Says previous press was disclosed on April 6, 2017



