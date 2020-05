May 5 (Reuters) - Medtecs International Corporation Ltd :

* MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION - 1Q NET PROFIT $3.7 MILLION VERSUS $227,000

* MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL CORP-QTRLY REVENUE US$38.8 MILLION VERSUS US$16.8 MILLION

* MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LTD - EXPECTS REVENUE & PROFIT GROWTH IN Q2 TO EXCEED THAT OF Q1

* MEDTECS INTERNATIONAL CORP- CO EXPECTS TO REMAIN PROFITABLE THIS FY