June 18 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC AND FOXCONN PARTNER TO INCREASE VENTILATOR PRODUCTION

* MEDTRONIC - CO, FOXCONN ARE CURRENTLY RAMPING UP PLANS TO PRODUCE 10,000 PB560 VENTILATORS OVER NEXT YEAR

* MEDTRONIC - VENTILATORS WILL BE MARKETED AND SOLD BY MEDTRONIC