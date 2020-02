Feb 13 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC - ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF DIGITAL SURGERY, A PRIVATELY-HELD CO IN SURGICAL AI, DATA AND ANALYTICS, AND DIGITAL EDUCATION AND TRAINING

* MEDTRONIC - TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

* MEDTRONIC - DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO MEDTRONIC’S FISCAL 2020 ADJUSTED EPS

* MEDTRONIC - DIGITAL SURGERY WILL JOIN THE SURGICAL ROBOTICS BUSINESS AS PART OF THE MINIMALLY INVASIVE THERAPIES GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: