2 months ago
BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc:

* Medtronic announces 7 percent increase in cash dividend

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share

* Medtronic Plc - board authorized expenditure of up to $5.0 billion for new share repurchases

* Medtronic Plc says authorization replaces previous 2015 repurchase authorization to redeem up to an aggregate number of ordinary shares

* Medtronic Plc - is no specific time-period associated with repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

