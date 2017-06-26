BRIEF-Medtronic announces agreement with Aetna for diabetes patients

1 Min Read
June 26 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc:
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
* Medtronic - agreement to measure health outcomes for patients that choose to transition to pump therapy using Medtronic insulin pump featuring Smartguard technology
* Medtronic announces new outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients currently on multiple daily insulin injections