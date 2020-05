May 21 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* EXEC SAYS IT’S A GOOD TIME TO DO M&A: CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS SEEING PROCEDURAL IMPROVEMENTS IN THE U.S. : CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS MAINLY FOCUSED ON TUCK-IN DEALS : CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS LESS DEFERRABLE THERAPIES AND PRODUCTS LIKE NEUROVASCULAR, TAVR, CARDIAC RHTYM ARE COMING BACK : CONF. CALL

* EXEC SAYS PACEMAKERS ARE COMING BACK VERY QUICKLY : CONF. CALL Further company coverage: