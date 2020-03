March 5 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC HAS LIMITED ALL INTERNAL (EMPLOYEE ONLY) BUSINESS MEETINGS THAT REQUIRE AIR TRAVEL UNLESS THEY ARE BUSINESS CRITICAL - SPOKESPERSON

* MEDTRONIC SPOKESPERSON SAYS ALSO SUSPENDED TRAVEL INTO AND OUT OF CHINA, OUR ASIA PACIFIC REGION, IRAN, AND NORTHERN ITALY

* MEDTRONIC SPOKESPERSON SAYS AS OF MARCH 4, CO ISSUED UPDATED GUIDANCE RELATED TO BUSINESS TRAVEL, AS WELL AS INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL MEETINGS