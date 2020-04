BRIEF-Medtronic PLC - Targeting Manufacturing Of More Than 1,000 Ventilators Per Week By End Of June

Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC PROVIDES VENTILATOR PROGRESS UPDATE

* MEDTRONIC PLC - FDA AUTHORIZES USE OF PB560 IN UNITED STATES

* MEDTRONIC PLC - COMPANY LAUNCHES PB980 REMOTE CAPABILITIES

* MEDTRONIC PLC - MEDTRONIC EXPECTS FIVE-FOLD INCREASE IN ITS VENTILATOR PRODUCTION BY END OF JUNE

* MEDTRONIC PLC - PURITAN BENNETT 560 (PB560) VENTILATOR WILL SOON BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES

* MEDTRONIC PLC - COMPANY EXPECTS PB560 WILL BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN MAY.

* MEDTRONIC PLC - PB560 VENTILATOR AVERAGE SELLING PRICE IS UNDER $10,000 USD.

* MEDTRONIC PLC - CURRENTLY IN LIMITED MARKET RELEASE OF A NEW REMOTE MANAGEMENT CAPABILITY FOR ITS PURITAN BENNETT 980 VENTILATOR WITH TWO HOSPITALS

* MEDTRONIC PLC - MEDTRONIC SHIPS MORE THAN 300 VENTILATORS PER WEEK TO CUSTOMERS

* MEDTRONIC PLC - MEDTRONIC IS PRIORITIZING PB980 AND PB560 PRODUCTION

* MEDTRONIC PLC - BY END OF APRIL, MEDTRONIC EXPECTS TO MANUFACTURE MORE THAN 400 VENTILATORS PER WEEK.

* MEDTRONIC PLC - BY END OF MAY, COMPANY IS EXPECTING TO MANUFACTURE MORE THAN 700 VENTILATORS PER WEEK

* MEDTRONIC PLC - TARGETING MANUFACTURING OF MORE THAN 1,000 VENTILATORS PER WEEK BY END OF JUNE