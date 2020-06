June 12 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC PRESENTS U.S. PIVOTAL TRIAL DATA FOR MINIMED™ 780G ADVANCED HYBRID CLOSED LOOP SYSTEM WITH AUTOMATED CORRECTION BOLUS FEATURE

* MEDTRONIC PLC - DATA FROM CLINICAL TRIALS OF AUTOMATED INSULIN PUMP DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE RESULTS FOR PATIENTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: