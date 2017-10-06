BRIEF-Medtronic provides update on impact from hurricane Maria

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc
* Medtronic provides update on impact from hurricane Maria
* Medtronic Plc - estimates an impact to both revenue and non-gaap net earnings up to $250 million dollars in fiscal 2018 Q2
* Says company reaffirms its fiscal 2018 Q2 and full fiscal year guidance provided on August 22, 2017
* Medtronic Plc - excluding expected impact of hurricane Maria, company reaffirms its fiscal 2018 Q2 and full fiscal year guidance provided on August 22
* Medtronic Plc - considering severity of hurricane, company’s puerto rico facilities fared well, but each sustained some damage
* Medtronic Plc - continues to expect mid-single digit revenue growth on a comparable, constant currency basis in second half of fiscal year
* Medtronic Plc - has made considerable progress in repairing puerto rico manufacturing facilities, with limited production starting on October 2
* Medtronic plc - expects some non-recurring expenses directly related to recovery efforts in puerto rico to be excluded from its 2018 non-GAAP earnings
* Medtronic - all of sites are partially operating, manufacturing is expected to gradually ramp up over coming weeks
* Medtronic - all of sites are partially operating, manufacturing is expected to gradually ramp up over coming weeks
* Medtronic Plc - is utilizing existing inventory levels and increasing manufacturing in locations outside of Puerto Rico for many of its products