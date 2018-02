BRIEF-Medtronic Q3 GAAP Loss Per Share $1.03

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc:

* REG-MEDTRONIC REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.17

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.03

* ‍COMPANY REITERATES FULL YEAR REVENUE AND EPS GUIDANCE​

* ‍RTG WORLDWIDE Q3 REVENUE OF $1.944 BILLION INCREASED 7 PERCENT, OR 5 PERCENT ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* ‍SPINE Q3 REVENUE OF $661 MILLION INCREASED 1 PERCENT, OR WAS FLAT ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* CVG WORLDWIDE Q3 REVENUE OF $2.800 BILLION INCREASED 10 PERCENT, OR 7 PERCENT ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* ‍GAAP RESULTS IN QUARTER INCLUDED A $2.2 BILLION NET CHARGE PRIMARILY RELATED TO U.S. TRANSITION TAX CHARGE AS PART OF U.S. TAX REFORM​

* REPORTED Q3 WORLDWIDE REVENUE OF $7.369 BILLION, UP 1 PERCENT AS REPORTED, OR 7 PERCENT ON A COMPARABLE, CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.17, REVENUE VIEW $7.20 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.17, REVENUE VIEW $7.20 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.77, REVENUE VIEW $29.49 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S