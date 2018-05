May 1 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY FOR MEDICALLY REFRACTORY EPILEPSY

* MEDTRONIC PLC - FDA APPROVAL IS BASED ON BOTH BLINDED PHASE AND 7-YEAR FOLLOW-UP DATA COLLECTED IN CO'S CLINICAL TRIAL CALLED SANTE