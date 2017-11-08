FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medtronic ‍reiterates Q2 EPS expectations excluding Hurricane Maria impact​
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 10:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Medtronic ‍reiterates Q2 EPS expectations excluding Hurricane Maria impact​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic announces preliminary second quarter revenue

* Medtronic PLC - ‍reiterates Q2 EPS expectations excluding Hurricane Maria impact​

* Medtronic PLC - ‍preliminary Q2 revenue of approximately $7.1 billion​

* Medtronic PLC - ‍company announced that impact of hurricane maria was approximately $55 to $65 million to its q2 revenue​

* Medtronic - preliminary ‍Q2 revenue increased 3 percent on comparable, constant currency basis

* Medtronic PLC - ‍impact of hurricane maria expected to be approximately $0.03 to its q2 non-gaap earnings per share​

* Medtronic - ‍excluding impact of hurricane maria, prelim. Q2 revenue growth would have been 4 percent on comparable, constant currency basis​

* Medtronic PLC - expects a one cent positive impact to Q2 adjusted EPS from foreign currency​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $6.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.