BRIEF-Medtronic reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.07

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medtronic Plc - ‍company reiterates full year revenue and EPS guidance​

* Medtronic Plc - qtrly ‍revenue of $7.1 billion​

* Q2 revenue view $6.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medtronic plc qtrly ‍CVG worldwide revenue of $2.773 billion increased 7 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis​

* Medtronic plc qtrly ‍RTG worldwide revenue of $1.863 billion increased 2 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.68, revenue view $29.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medtronic Plc qtrly ‍spine revenue of $659 million decreased 1 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis​

* Medtronic Plc - ‍in fiscal year 2018, company continues to expect comparable, constant currency revenue growth to be in range of 4 to 5 percent​

* Medtronic Plc - "‍Hurricane Maria, in particular, significantly affected our manufacturing operations in Puerto Rico"​ for quarter